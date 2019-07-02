A place for remembering loved ones. A space for sharing memories.

Mary Catherine Dawson

Mary Catherine "Cathy" Dawson was a true original. Effortlessly minimalistic, fit and healthy, loving and...

Mary Catherine Dawson

1948 - 2019

Published on July 2, 2019
Ronald Mitchell Lentz

Ronald Mitchell Lentz, 90, of Micco, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Ronnie was born on November 5,...

Ronald Lentz

1928 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 16, 2019
William E. Green

William E. Green, 62, of Burney, passed away peacefully at home July 13, on his older son Sam's fifth birthday in...

William Green

1956 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 16, 2019
William Bill Dickson

William "Bill" Dickson, 67 of Rushville, passed away on July 15, 2019 in Rushville. He was born on May 19, 1952 in...

William Dickson

1952 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 16, 2019
Robert A Myers

Robert "Bob" A. Myers, 91, of Shelbyville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Homeview Health &...

Robert Myers

1927 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 15, 2019
Shirley A. Hamer

Shirley A. Hamer, 83 of Milroy, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Decatur County Hospital. Shirley was...

Shirley Hamer

1936 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 12, 2019
Thomas J Mertz Sr.

Thomas J. Mertz, Sr. age 84 of Minster passed away at 9 PM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Heritage Center, Minster....

Thomas Mertz Sr.

1934 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 11, 2019

Sr. Sharon Marie Blank, age 72 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, died Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Vincent...

Sr. Sharon Marie Blank O.S.F.

1946 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 9, 2019
Randy L. Kennedy

Randy L. Kennedy, 56, of Greensburg, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence. He was...

Randy Kennedy

1962 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 9, 2019

Harriett Lucille Miller, 69, formerly of Auburn, Indiana passed away at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, July 4 2019 at Heritage...

Harriett Miller

1950 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 5, 2019
Charles William Connall

Charles William Connall, 73, of Greensburg, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1946 in Adams,...

Charles Connall

1946 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 5, 2019
Lena Elizabeth Platt

Lena Elizabeth (Ford) Platt, 99, of Greensburg, passed away on July 3, 2019 at Aspen Place Health Campus, Greensburg....

Lena Platt

1919 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 3, 2019
Barbara Anne Lower

Barbara Ann Meyer Lower, 53, a lifelong Rushville resident, passed away July 2, 2019. She was born November 30, 1965...

Barbara Lower

1965 - 2019

Obituary

Published on July 3, 2019
Robert Myers

Florist Choice Bouquet was purchased for the family of Robert A Myers by Kerri Stephens.  ...

Thomas Buck

Amber and Travis I am so sorry to hear of the paasing of your father. Your dad was a good man. I will keep you in my prayers.

Charles Connall

We are so sorry to hear of Charlie’s passing. I always enjoyed Charlie when we were in school together. He was a good guy and I’m sure he will...

Harriett Miller

Toby and Uncle Toby, I will always remember when we all were riding the "motorcycles" up in the woods on vacation, wonderful memories of Harriet's...

Lena Platt

Our deepest sympathy in the passing of your dear mother. She was a delightful lady. We are so sorry we are unable to pay our respects in person....

Susan Miller

I worked with Susan at the bank. She always had a smile and positive attitude. Praying for all

